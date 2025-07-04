Sheriff issues warning after ‘surge in scam’ activity across part of region

MERCER COUNTY — A local sheriff has warned people about a recent increase in scam and fraud reports.

Mercer County Doug Timmerman said citizens have reported fraudulent activities on their phones, email, text messages, and social media.

The agency posted the warning on its social media page.

“These scams are becoming more sophisticated, and some involve threats of exposure or legal action if the victim does not comply,” said Sheriff Timmerman.

The reported scams include the following:

IRS Scams

Grandparent Scam

Charity Donation Scams

Prize and Lottery Scams

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Scams

Computer Tech Support Fraud

Apple/PayPal Payment Scams

Fake Social Media Account Offers

Toll Road Payments

“Scammers are targeting vulnerable individuals and using fear, urgency, and emotional manipulation to extort money or personal information,” Sheriff Timmerman added. “It is important to remind your parents and grandparents to never give out personal information, credit card numbers, or bank account details over the phone.”

If anyone thinks they have been targeted by a scam, they should report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or their law enforcement agency.

