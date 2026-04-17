Sexual battery investigation leads to man’s arrest in Richmond

RICHMOND — A 32-year-old man was arrested as part of a sexual battery investigation in Richmond.

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Joseph McCalister was arrested in the 4000 block of South A Street on a warrant for sexual battery on Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

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His arrest stems from an investigation into a reported incident in March where McCalister allegedly inappropriately touched a woman.

Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said in a social media post that the case is what happens when a community “refuses to tolerate this kind of behavior.”

“Conduct like this has no place here. We’re going to do the work, build strong cases, and take action to protect the people of this city. What you’re seeing right now is a community that’s had enough,” Weatherly said. “Victims are coming forward, neighbors are looking out for each other, and people are speaking up. When that happens, people like this don’t stay hidden for long.”

McCalister is booked in the Wayne County Jail.

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