Several vehicle thefts reported in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Several vehicle thefts have recently been reported in Greene County, according to a social media post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The post indicates that the thefts happened east of the Village of Jamestown.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office shared security footage that shows a person dressed in all black walking around a car.

Anyone with information about the suspect in these thefts is asked to contact Detective Sexton at (937) 562-4875.

The sheriff’s office reminds vehicle owners to lock the doors and remove all valuable items to avoid becoming a victim.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group