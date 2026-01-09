Several vehicle thefts reported in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Several vehicle thefts have recently been reported in Greene County, according to a social media post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
The post indicates that the thefts happened east of the Village of Jamestown.
The sheriff’s office shared security footage that shows a person dressed in all black walking around a car.
Anyone with information about the suspect in these thefts is asked to contact Detective Sexton at (937) 562-4875.
The sheriff’s office reminds vehicle owners to lock the doors and remove all valuable items to avoid becoming a victim.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
