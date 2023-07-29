Several trees, power lines down from overnight storms throughout area

MIAMI VALLEY — Several trees and power lines are down after severe storms move through the area overnight Saturday.

>>Nearly 6,000 without power following overnight storms

Multiple power poles are down at the 800 block of Foley Drive, Vandalia Police dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

Officers are at the scene and AES Ohio has been requested.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also told NewsCenter 7 that several trees and power lines are down throughout the county. They did not say which areas have been affected.

There are also reports of trees down throughout Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

>>Share your weather photos & videos with us

Power lines and trees are down throughout Montgomery County.

Power lines are down in Keowee Street and Webster Street, Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher told NewsCenter 7.

There is also a report of trees down on E. Stewart Street and Brown Street in Dayton as well as the S Union Road and Dayton Farmersville Road in Jefferson Township.

Thousands of people are without throughout the Miami Valley due to these storms.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group