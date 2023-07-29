Thousands without power following overnight storms

MIAMI VALLEY — Several AES Ohio customers are without power after storms moved through the area overnight Saturday.

AES Ohio is reporting 2,035 customers are without power as of 4:54 a.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The bulk of the outages are being reported in Mercer County.

The following outages have been reported:

AES Ohio:

Auglaize: 14

Champaign: 1

Clinton: 3

Darke: 2

Greene: 14

Logan: 56

Mercer: 1,606

Montgomery: 120

Preble: 8

Shelby: 211

Severe weather continues to move through the Miami Valley during the overnight hours.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

