Thousands without power following overnight storms

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Several AES Ohio customers are without power after storms moved through the area overnight Saturday.

AES Ohio is reporting 2,035 customers are without power as of 4:54 a.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The bulk of the outages are being reported in Mercer County.

The following outages have been reported:

AES Ohio:

  • Auglaize: 14
  • Champaign: 1
  • Clinton: 3
  • Darke: 2
  • Greene: 14
  • Logan: 56
  • Mercer: 1,606
  • Montgomery: 120
  • Preble: 8
  • Shelby: 211

Severe weather continues to move through the Miami Valley during the overnight hours.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

