Thousands without power following overnight storms

MIAMI VALLEY — Several AES Ohio customers are without power after storms moved through the area overnight Saturday.
AES Ohio is reporting 2,035 customers are without power as of 4:54 a.m., according to the AES Ohio outage map.
The bulk of the outages are being reported in Mercer County.
The following outages have been reported:
AES Ohio:
- Auglaize: 14
- Champaign: 1
- Clinton: 3
- Darke: 2
- Greene: 14
- Logan: 56
- Mercer: 1,606
- Montgomery: 120
- Preble: 8
- Shelby: 211
Severe weather continues to move through the Miami Valley during the overnight hours.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
