Several pigs killed, building destroyed after farm fire in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Several pigs were killed and a building was destroyed after a farm fire in Shelby County on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the VanDemark Farm at the 2400 block of South Vandemark Road on initial reports just after 4:05 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sidney Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they found a building on fire that was used for a sandblasting business and animal shelter.

As animals were being rescued, firefighters had to evacuate due to a roof collapse. They put out the fire outside the building.

While many animals were saved, the fire department said several pigs did not survive.

They estimated over $300,000 in total damages from the fire. This includes property damage at $200,000 and contents worth $100,000.

VanDemark Farm/Lost Land Corn Maze posted a statement on social media.

“As most of you are aware, Vandemark Farm/LostLand Cornmaze AND Moores Sandblasting experienced a fire on Sunday, August 11 in the late afternoon in one of the buildings on the south end of the property. This was the building that housed the animals on one end of the building and the Sandblasting office, tool crib, and one of the sandblasting rooms at the other end. This building is a complete loss.

“Dwight and the firefighters were able to remove all the animals with the exception of the pigs, and although we are very sad about this, we are also grateful for the animals’ lives that were saved AND the safety and well-being of all those present helping to resolve the situation.

“Thank you to all the firefighters with the City of Sidney Fire/ Rescue Department, Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire, and Port Jefferson Fire. WE APPRECIATE YOU!!

“Thank you to everyone who has called, texted, messaged, cried with us, worked clean-up with us, and kept us in your thoughts and prayers! We feel your love and support!

“We are making efforts to get the property back to working order for both Moore’s Sandblasting and Vandemark Farm. With that being said, we ask that you please refrain from coming out to do, ‘drive-byes’.

“We will post pictures to keep everyone up to date! We ask that you are only present on the property for Sandblasting needs during operating hours AND present to the Farm for scheduled Farm events or visiting the driving range. If you are presenting as a patron to the driving range please follow signage on the property driveway, purchase your balls, and enjoy your experience. Please do not venture over to the site of the fire. We WILL open for the Fall Fun Season!!

“Looking forward to building back and sharing the adventure with all of you!”

The fire remains under investigation.

