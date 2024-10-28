Several Ohio teens arrested after guns, suspected fentanyl found during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio — Several Ohio teenagers were arrested and charged after guns and drugs were found during a traffic stop last week.

Akron Police officers stopped a vehicle just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 for traffic and equipment violations, the Akron Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for driving without a valid license. The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old male got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee.

The teen was taken into custody after a brief struggle where he hit a police officer, according to the post.

Officers found a loaded handgun and over 19 grams of suspected fentanyl on the teen.

The teen was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapons, Improper Handling of Firearms inside a Motor Vehicle, Obstructing Official Business, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, and Criminal Damaging.

A third teen, a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody after getting out of the back seat. Officers found a loaded handgun with a 50-round magazine inside a backpack next to where the teen was sitting.

The 16-year-old back seat passenger was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapons and Improper Handling of Firearms inside a Motor Vehicle.

