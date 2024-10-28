Firefighters on scene of fire at boarded up house in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a boarded-up residence in Dayton early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is on scene and will have the latest on what is happening LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Around 2:51 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Squirrel Road on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that there was fire reported on the second floor.

The residence is believed to be vacant and is boarded up.

The residence is located across the street from Kettering Health Dayton also known as Grandview Hospital.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



