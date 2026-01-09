Several local charity organizations receive funding from Dayton Foundation

DAYTON — Almost two dozen local charity organizations will receive funding from the Dayton Foundation.

A spokesperson with the foundation said over $127,000 in grants have been approved for these charities.

“These grants, which are awarded quarterly, help nonprofit organizations assist Greater Dayton individuals and families in need of basic necessities, such as food, shelter, clothing and healthcare,” the spokesperson said.

The following organizations were recently awarded grants:

Adaptive Sports Ohio received $5,500 to develop an interscholastic wheelchair basketball team and expand opportunities for youth with physical disabilities in the Miamisburg City School District.

received $5,500 to develop an interscholastic wheelchair basketball team and expand opportunities for youth with physical disabilities in the Miamisburg City School District. Atrium Medical Center got $5,000 to offer monthly health education, screenings and wellness workshops in Preble County through its mobile clinic.

got $5,000 to offer monthly health education, screenings and wellness workshops in Preble County through its mobile clinic. Crayons to Classrooms received $7,000 to buy and stock core classroom supplies not donated by traditional sources.

received $7,000 to buy and stock core classroom supplies not donated by traditional sources. Dayton Diaper Depot got $6,000 to buy diapers and pull-ups for children in need.

got $6,000 to buy diapers and pull-ups for children in need. Dayton Fellowship Club, Inc. received $5,500 to provide meals, bus passes and personal hygiene supplies for underemployed and homeless residents in Greater Dayton

received $5,500 to provide meals, bus passes and personal hygiene supplies for underemployed and homeless residents in Greater Dayton Dayton Urban Young Life got $5,000 to support Algebra I tutoring for ninth-grade students at Thurgood Marshall STEM and Belmont High Schools.

got $5,000 to support Algebra I tutoring for ninth-grade students at Thurgood Marshall STEM and Belmont High Schools. Fairborn United Methodist Church received $7,500 to buy food for Fairborn City School’s SnakPak program.

received $7,500 to buy food for Fairborn City School’s SnakPak program. Fairview United Methodist Church got $7,500 to buy food and personal care items for the church’s food pantry.

got $7,500 to buy food and personal care items for the church’s food pantry. FISH Fairborn, Inc. received $3,000 to provide care boxes with healthy, shelf-stable food, fresh fruit and hygiene products to Fairborn families.

received $3,000 to provide care boxes with healthy, shelf-stable food, fresh fruit and hygiene products to Fairborn families. Greene County FISH Food Pantry got $5,000 to buy food, like canned meats, milk and eggs.

got $5,000 to buy food, like canned meats, milk and eggs. Hannah’s Treasure Chest got $5,000 to help buy items not typically donated by the community.

got $5,000 to help buy items not typically donated by the community. It’s Time 2! LLC received $2,000 to help provide Mental Wellness and Self-Compassion Toolkits for middle school students in Greater Dayton schools.

received $2,000 to help provide Mental Wellness and Self-Compassion Toolkits for middle school students in Greater Dayton schools. LifeCare Alliance got $7,500 to support the Diabetes Emergency Supply Assistance Program by providing emergency insulin for clients with valid prescriptions.

got $7,500 to support the Diabetes Emergency Supply Assistance Program by providing emergency insulin for clients with valid prescriptions. Miami County Dental Clinic got $3,500 to support uninsured and underinsured patients.

got $3,500 to support uninsured and underinsured patients. Miami Valley Meals received $6,699 to buy ingredients needed to respond to a sharp and sustained rise in community demand.

received $6,699 to buy ingredients needed to respond to a sharp and sustained rise in community demand. Mission of Mary Cooperative got $7,500 to support the urban farming initiative in the Twin Towers neighborhood.

got $7,500 to support the urban farming initiative in the Twin Towers neighborhood. New City Church Dayton received $4,000 to expand Sunday breakfasts and monthly outreach meal services.

received $4,000 to expand Sunday breakfasts and monthly outreach meal services. Our Lady of Mercy St. Vincent de Paul got $5,000 to help people facing evictions due to financial and life crises.

got $5,000 to help people facing evictions due to financial and life crises. Preble County Council on Aging got $6,000 to provide home-delivered meals to people 60 and older in Preble County.

got $6,000 to provide home-delivered meals to people 60 and older in Preble County. Seeds of Hope OH received $5,000 to buy beds, car seats, mattresses and other high-demand items for children in foster, kinship and adoptive families.

received $5,000 to buy beds, car seats, mattresses and other high-demand items for children in foster, kinship and adoptive families. Spectrum New Beginnings got $7,500 to support Self-Care Labs and wellness programs in schools, correctional institutions and community centers in West Dayton.

got $7,500 to support Self-Care Labs and wellness programs in schools, correctional institutions and community centers in West Dayton. Westside Club, Inc. received $5,500 to support the renovation of the Club’s kitchen, which provides free, hot meals to people facing food and housing instability.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant can visit the foundation’s website or contact program officer Karen Gruenberg at (937) 225-9928.

The next application deadline is Feb. 12, the spokesperson said.

