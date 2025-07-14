Several injured after 2 different crashes on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several people were injured after two different crashes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded to the first crash on I-75 southbound near Needmore at around 6:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ODOT cameras showed the crash happened near the contraflow lane.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics took at least one person to an area hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics were dispatched around 7:11 p.m. to a second crash on I-75 SB near Benchwood Road.

ODOT cameras showed medics blocking the far left and right lanes. The left-center lane was open just after 8 p.m.

Traffic was backed up on I-75 beyond Interstate 70.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported two people to a local hospital from the second crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused both crashes and the conditions of those injured.

We continue to update this story.

Crash on I-75 SB at Benchwood Photo from: ODOT

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group