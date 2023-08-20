Several firefighters on scene of barn fire in Champaign County

URBANA — Several firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene of a barn fire in Champaign County early Sunday morning.

Urbana firefighters and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at around 6:20 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Dallas Road on initial reports of a barn fire, Champaign County Sheriff’s dispatchers told News Center 7.

Mutual aid also is being provided by several departments in both Champaign and Clark Counties.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage and if there are injuries.

