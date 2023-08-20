Local

Several firefighters on scene of barn fire in Champaign County

By WHIO Staff

Urbana Fire Department Stock Photo Photo credit to Urbana Fire Department Facebook Page

By WHIO Staff

URBANA — Several firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene of a barn fire in Champaign County early Sunday morning.

>>Driver hospitalized following rollover crash on WB I-70 in Clark County

Urbana firefighters and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at around 6:20 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Dallas Road on initial reports of a barn fire, Champaign County Sheriff’s dispatchers told News Center 7.

Mutual aid also is being provided by several departments in both Champaign and Clark Counties.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage and if there are injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read