Several firearms, drugs found during drug trafficking investigation in Greene County

XENIA — Several firearms, thousands of pills and multiple pounds of drugs were seized in a drug trafficking bust in Xenia last month, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement (ACE), Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) and the Xenia Police Division searched an address in Xenia on Feb. 26.

The spokesperson said the warrant stemmed from a “long-term drug trafficking investigation,” that began in 2024.

Agents found a “large amount” of evidence, including:

Three pistols

A .22 caliber rifle

An AK-47-style rifle with a drum magazine

Various ammunition

Approximately 10,000 suspected Xanax (2mg) pills

Multiple pounds of suspected marijuana

About a pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

The evidence has been submitted to a crime lab for further testing, according to the spokesperson.

The “target” of the investigation was arrested and booked into Greene County jail on weapons under disability, felony trafficking in drugs, and felony possession of drugs charges.

News Center 7 is working to learn this person’s identity.

The agents believe that the suspect will face several additional felony charges.

