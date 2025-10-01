Local

Several area schools highly ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

By WHIO Staff
Wayne quarterback #7 Kye Graham awaits the snap against Northmont High School on Sept. 26, 2025 Photo from: John Tisdell/Staff
MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OSHAA) football computer ratings.

The weekly ratings are released every Tuesday for the rest of the season.

Its final report will be on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.

The top four seeds will get a first-round bye.

The following area high schools are ranked below:

Division I Region 2

  • 1) Troy
  • 3) Middletown
  • 5) Wayne
  • 7) Lebanon
  • 10) Springfield
  • 11) Springboro

Division II Region 8

  • 3) Xenia
  • 4) Trotwood Madison
  • 8) Butler
  • 10) Fairborn

Division III Region 12

  • 1) Tippecanoe
  • 3) Badin
  • 5) Talawanda
  • 6) Archbishop Alter

Division IV Region 16

  • 4) Valley View
  • 7) Brookville
  • 9) Oakwood
  • 10) Kenton Ridge
  • 12) Northwestern

Division V Region 20

  • 3) Graham Local
  • 4) Miami East
  • 5) Preble Shawnee
  • 6) Carlisle
  • 7) Indian Lake
  • 8) West Liberty-Salem
  • 10) Versailles
  • 12) Arcanum

Division VI Region 24

  • 2) Tri-Village
  • 3) Coldwater
  • 5) Mechanicsburg
  • 7) Northeastern
  • 9) Dayton Christian
  • 10) Anna

Dayton VII Region 28

  • 1) Marion Local
  • 2) St. Henry
  • 7) New Bremen
  • 8) Ansonia
  • 9) Lehman Catholic
  • 10) Fort Recovery
  • 11) Cedarville
  • 12) DeGraff Riverside

Week 7 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.

