Several area schools highly ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OSHAA) football computer ratings.

The weekly ratings are released every Tuesday for the rest of the season.

Its final report will be on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.

The top four seeds will get a first-round bye.

The following area high schools are ranked below:

Division I Region 2

1) Troy

3) Middletown

5) Wayne

7) Lebanon

10) Springfield

11) Springboro

Division II Region 8

3) Xenia

4) Trotwood Madison

8) Butler

10) Fairborn

Division III Region 12

1) Tippecanoe

3) Badin

5) Talawanda

6) Archbishop Alter

Division IV Region 16

4) Valley View

7) Brookville

9) Oakwood

10) Kenton Ridge

12) Northwestern

Division V Region 20

3) Graham Local

4) Miami East

5) Preble Shawnee

6) Carlisle

7) Indian Lake

8) West Liberty-Salem

10) Versailles

12) Arcanum

Division VI Region 24

2) Tri-Village

3) Coldwater

5) Mechanicsburg

7) Northeastern

9) Dayton Christian

10) Anna

Dayton VII Region 28

1) Marion Local

2) St. Henry

7) New Bremen

8) Ansonia

9) Lehman Catholic

10) Fort Recovery

11) Cedarville

12) DeGraff Riverside

Week 7 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.

