‘You need that money;’ Thousands of WPAFB employees face furloughs from government shutdown

Millions of federal workers are waking up to learn if they will have to go without a paycheck, now that the federal government is shut down.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz is at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as we are looking at the impact of what a government means for the Miami Valley

There are almost 40,000 workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. It is the largest single-site employer in Ohio and a major driver of the Miami Valley’s economy.

Michael Gessell, Dayton Development Coalition, VP of Federal Government Programs, told News Center 7 that of the 38,000 workers at Wright-Patt, about a quarter of the Department of War workers at Wright-Patt and nationally will keep working and get paid.

But the rest will be furloughed.

This means they will be sent home and will be paid during the shutdown.

“If the shutdown lasts until a pay period comes and we have to skip a pay period, then it starts looking really bad for the Dayton region because we’ll see a large amount of money that will not go into the community as expected,” said Gessell. “Of course, civilian employees and military employees will be made whole at the end of the shutdown, but that really doesn’t help when you have a mortgage to pay, when you have grocery bills to pay. And you have childcare to pay. You need that money.”

Hershovitz says it is unknown how long this shutdown could last. But history shows that it could be anywhere from a few hours to several weeks.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

