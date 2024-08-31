Settlement reached in 2020 class action lawsuit against Greene Co. biodigester

GREENE COUNTY — After four years, a class action lawsuit over a biodigester in Greene County has been settled.

Dovetail Energy, LLC has been ordered to pay a total of $635,000 and any attorney or out-of-pocket fees to a group of Fairborn and Bath Township residents who lived near the biodigester, according to court documents.

A lump sum of $10,000 will be paid to each named and unnamed member of the class-action settlement

The lawsuit filed in December 2020 states that the odors from the facility were so intense many residents in the area said they could no longer do outdoor activities or have their windows open.

The settlement also requested that the site be closed, but the biodigester was shut down on Jan. 31, 2024, after a separate lawsuit from the Attorney General’s Office against its previous owner Renergy.

A biodigester breaks down waste and produces fertilizer as well as methane to sell for electricity production.

