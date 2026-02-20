Services announced for pregnant 17-year-old killed in Darke Co. crash

DARKE COUNTY — Services have been announced for a pregnant 17-year-old killed in a crash after a high-speed chase.

A visitation for Ashlee Holmes and her unborn child will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., with funeral services to follow at Salm-McGill-Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney.

News Center 7 previously reported that the man accused of driving over 120 mph during a high-speed chase that turned into the deadly crash is facing charges.

Tarsem Singh, 33, is facing a felony count of failure to comply with or signal to a police officer, according to Darke County Municipal Court records.

Family confirmed to Salm-McGill-Tangeman Funeral Home that Singh was the father of Holmes’ child.

Online jail records show that he is in the Darke County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

An investigation found that a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, driven by Singh, was going west on SR 47 while being chased by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 learned that a deputy observed the SUV going at a high rate of speed and was trying to catch up with it.

The deputy chased the SUV for five miles with speeds reaching 124 mph, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Cruiser camera video shows the deputy chasing the Land Rover until it goes over the center line and hits an oncoming car.

An oncoming 2016 Jeep Cherokee was driven by a 35-year-old Union City, Indiana, woman.

After hitting the Jeep, the Land Rover went off the left side of the road, overturned, and finally stopped back in the roadway.

Holmes was a passenger in the Land Rover. She was thrown from the SUV and died from her injuries at the scene.

Singh was flown to Miami Valley Hospital

He is scheduled to appear in Darke County Municipal Court on Feb. 24.

