Police investigate pedestrian struck near busy intersection

Huber Heights — The Huber Heights Police Department is investigating a pedestrian strike on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at the intersection of Little York and Meeker Roads, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 17-year-old arrested after alleged car theft, multi-jurisdictional police chase
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested by British police
- Man accused of driving in high-speed chase leading up to deadly crash facing charges
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person struck.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group