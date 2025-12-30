Serious injuries reported after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Several people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Mercer County on Monday night, according to Celina fire crews.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two-car crash was reported at the intersection of Riley Road and State Route 29 in Jefferson Township around 9 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found one of the cars involved on its side with two people trapped inside, according to fire crews.

The two people inside had serious injuries, but firefighters quickly worked to get them out.

A total of five ambulances from the Celina and St. Marys fire departments were needed to take people to the hospital.

The current status of those injured was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group