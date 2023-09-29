Senate members introduce “Fair Pay” legislation ahead of government shutdown

OHIO — Ahead of a possible government shutdown, some Congress members have introduced legislation to secure back pay for thousands of federal contract workers in Ohio.

Senator Sherrod Brown along with other colleagues introduced this legislation to help contract workers who face layoffs or working without pay during the shutdown.

The legislation would ensure back pay for 10,000 workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and over 1,700 contactors at NASA Gleen in Cleveland and Sandusky, Ohio.

“Government shutdowns hurt Ohioans, including thousands of government contract workers in Ohio who are forced to go without their paychecks, and often don’t get back pay. There are over 10,000 contractors at Wright Patt in Dayton, over 1,700 contractors at NASA Glenn in Cleveland and Sandusky, and thousands more across Ohio serving our state, our country, and our communities,” Senator Brown said.

The Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act would do the following:

Provide contract workers with back pay and restored paid leave benefits, if used, after a government shutdown.

Cover costs associated with back pay for workers in an amount equal to their weekly compensation up to $1,442, which is 250% of the federal poverty level for a family of four.

Require the Office of Federal Procurement Policy submit a report on federal contractors accessing back pay.

