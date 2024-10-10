Semi crash closes northbound, part of southbound I-75 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A semi-crash is causing traffic problems on Interstate 75 in the northern Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is tracking this crash and has alternate routes for drivers to get around this crash this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Wapakoneta Post responded around 3:30 a.m. to I-75 NB near State Route 67 on reports of a semi-crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash has closed all northbound lanes and the left southbound lane on Interstate 75.

There is no timetable on when the lanes will reopen, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

A wrecker is heading to the scene.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



