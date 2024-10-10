Semi crash closes northbound, part of southbound I-75 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A semi-crash is causing traffic problems on Interstate 75 in the northern Miami Valley.
WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is tracking this crash and has alternate routes for drivers to get around this crash this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Wapakoneta Post responded around 3:30 a.m. to I-75 NB near State Route 67 on reports of a semi-crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.
The crash has closed all northbound lanes and the left southbound lane on Interstate 75.
There is no timetable on when the lanes will reopen, dispatchers tell News Center 7.
A wrecker is heading to the scene.
We will update this story.
