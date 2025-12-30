Seasonal flu increase poses risk to New Year’s Eve gatherings; doctors say to stay home if sick

MIAMI VALLEY — Flu season is hitting communities hard, and local emergency rooms have seen an increase in patients.

Nancy Pook, a physician at Kettering Health Main Campus, said most patients are in the ER because of falling from weather-related injuries or dancing at New Year’s Eve events.

Pook said that right now, hospitals are also busy with people coming to them with serious flu symptoms.

“We’re seeing whole families hit with the flu, and it really does have to do with gathering together. But then people need each other, so there’s a balance of that,” said Pook.

She said that Kettering Health has also seen a handful of COVID cases this season.

Pook said showing up to events sick can put other people at risk, even if you don’t want to miss out on the fun.

She said that when you are feeling under the weather, it’s important to stay hydrated, relaxed, and listen to your body’s symptoms.

“Certainly, if you have a family member who has some sort of immunocompromised state for whatever reason, and you think that you’re sick, it’s probably better that you use FaceTime or some other means to connect with them instead of exposing them to illness,” said Pook.

The CDC released a report on Tuesday stating there have been five reported cases of pediatric deaths due to the flu, bringing the total for the flu season to eight.

Brittany Voland, a Premier Health nurse practitioner, said most flu patients are dealing with symptoms that include coughing, congestion, fevers, and feeling extra tired or out of breath.

She said if there is a point where you can’t keep water down, you aren’t using the bathroom as much as you should, or it feels harder for you to breathe, that is when it’s time to see your doctor or go to the ER.

Voland said to remember to wash hands and wipe down high-contact surfaces if guests plan to come over.

The CDC recommends that anyone six months and older get the flu shot.

“The flu shot does take about two weeks for your body to build those antibodies up, protection against the flu. And the flu will still be here in two weeks! It is still on the rise, it has not plateaued yet, so it’s definitely a good time to go get it,” said Voland.

Pook said it’s not too late to get the flu shot because it might not prevent you from getting the flu, but it can help you avoid being hospitalized.

