Seasonal allergies affecting you more than normal? This might be why

DAYTON — If you’ve been sneezing or sniffling more than normal this time of year, there may be a good reason for it.

Another mild winter has allergy sufferers scrambling for medications.

If you get seasonal allergies it’s time to get those antihistamines.

Premier Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said warmer than normal winter months combined with overactive blooms is leading to severe allergies.

“I don’t know that I have that. I wouldn’t necessarily say that they’re hitting us harder. I think we’re just seeing that they are starting a little bit earlier and going longer than we have seen before,” Colon said.

He suggests keeping a close eye on weather conditions and limiting your time outside if it’s going to be windy and dry.

Also, monitor your symptoms. If they don’t improve with medications or you have other conditions like asthma that are affected, it’s probably time to see your physician.

“If you’re seeing that despite the use of over-the-counter medications, your allergy symptoms remain very burdensome, affecting your day-to-day activities. It’s probably time to talk to your healthcare provider to see if additional treatments are needed,” Colon said.

If you have allergies and need to be outside on a dry day Colon suggests even changing your clothes or perhaps showering when you get home.













