Search held for a missing man last seen in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — A search was held Sunday for a missing man last seen in Yellow Springs.

Michael Clausell, 45, is believed to have wandered out in a field and into the woods in Yellow Springs.

Ohio LandSAR had 36 crews out searching for him Sunday.

>> Ohio Task Force 1 activated ahead of Hurricane Debby landfall

His last known location was near E. Hyde Rd and E. Enon Rd.

He is 6 feet tall and 230 pounds, according to Ohio LandSAR in a Facebook post.

If you have any information on Clausell’s whereabouts, call the Village of Yellow Springs Police Dept at 937-767-7206 or Ohio LandSAR at 513-633-1230.





©2024 Cox Media Group