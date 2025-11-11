Scratch-off worth $100,000 sold at area gas station

BUTLER COUNTY — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at an area gas station.
A person in Liberty Township won the $100,000 top prize on a Bingo Times 25 scratch-off ticket.
The winning ticket was sold at the Eaton Shell located at 1009 Eaton Ave in Hamilton.
After state and federal taxes of 27.125%, the winner will receive $72,875.00.
The $5 ticket includes eight Bingo cards and gives players multiple chances to win over $20 million in total cash prizes, according to the Ohio Lottery.
As of November 6, there are three top prizes and five second-tier prizes remaining.
