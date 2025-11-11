Local man wins $75,000 top prize on scratch-off ticket

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A man from Auglaize County won the $75,000 top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The New Bremen resident bought the winning Queen of Hearts ticket at S&G #66 located at 54 S. Main St. in Minster.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman dead, 3 others hospitalized after crash involving a semi in Greene County
- 4 area students hospitalized after crash involving school bus
- Nurse attacked at Ohio university hospital
After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 27.125%, the winner will receive $54,656.25.
Queen of Hearts is a double-sided ticket that offers 1 in 4.20 overall odds of winning, according to the Ohio Lottery.
As of November 6, there is one top prize remaining and two second-tier prizes of $10,000 remaining.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group