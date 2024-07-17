School districts in the Miami Valley looking to make hires to address coaching shortages

Coaching shortages in the Miami Valley have school districts looking to make hires.

“We really dedicate a lot of time and energy and enthusiasm to that position when they have full-time jobs and families,” Mike Dellapina, Springfield City Schools athletic director, said Wednesday.

Coaches put in long hours all year long, Dellapina said, and he thinks coaches are stepping down from their responsibilities because of the pay and not the passion they have for the job.

Many coaches receive a stipend that average about $2,000 per season.

Dellapina said that right now, he’s looking to fill two assistant coaching jobs in the district.

“It’s like any other job area. Sometimes it is tough to retain people,” Dellapina said. “And again, when you’re talking about, you know, a minimal salary, you know, for a supplemental position. You know somebody can’t make a living just by being a high school coach.”

Meantime, Centerville High School has filled three of four open coaching positions this summer. The remaining open coaching position is for the bowling team.

“No one has contacted us about the position,” school Athletic Director Rob Dement said. “We’re pretty successful here in bowling, but I think that goes with the times that we’re in right now.”

Dement, like Dellapina and all athletic directors throughout the region, are looking for “great leaders.”

Said Dellapina: “and it’s important to have adults who are willing to put in the time to help lead and guide those programs. If you want to make a difference in a student’s life, this is the place to go and athletics is the outlet to do that.”

August in the Buckeye State traditionally means schools will intensify preparations for fall sports -- especially high school football. Some of the changes the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced this spring will affect communities in the Miami Valley for the 2024-25 season:

Northmont will return to Division I after competing in Division II

Miamisburg, Vandalia-Butler and West Carrollton are among area schools moving up to Division II

Trotwood Madison is moving up to Division II from Division III

Ponitz is moving up to Division III.

The official start of football practice in Ohio is Aug. 1. The first Friday night games are scheduled for Aug. 23.





