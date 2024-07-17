Body cam video released after police lieutenant accused of pointing gun at neighbors during party

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — New body camera video shows police showing up to an off-duty officer’s home after investigators said he pointed a gun at his neighbor’s 4th of July party because they were shooting off fireworks.

The video shows officers showing up to Miami Township Police Lieutenant Jason Etter’s home. Investigators said he threatened to kill people at his neighbor’s party and pointed a gun at a crowd that included children.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Miami Twp. assistant police chief placed on administrative leave

The body camera footage gives a sense of panic his neighbors felt.

Police blurred the video in several spots they said to protect the victims.

>> RELATED: Miami Twp. Board of Trustees cast votes on assistant police chief accused of misconduct

As News Center 7 previously reported, Perry Township officers wrote in court documents Etter was drunk when he walked to his neighbor’s home with a rifle slung over his back.

Neighbors tell officers he dropped to a knee and pointed the rifle at them and they ran. Then, police pull into Etter’s driveway across the street to get his side of the story.

Etter denies pointing his rifle at anyone and making any threats but admits he had been drinking.

Etter is facing charges of weapons while intoxicated and aggravated menacing. The charges against him are all misdemeanors.

He is still on paid leave with Miami Township Police and is still the focus of an ongoing internal investigation to see whether he’ll face any professional punishment for this incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group