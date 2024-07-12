CLARK COUNTY — A school district is mourning the death of a bus driver in Clark County.

>>New video shows moments leading up to officer shooting suspect in Xenia

Mark Hardacre, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his New Carlisle home on Monday, according to his online obituary.

The Northwestern Local School District posted on social media that he became a bus driver after retiring in 2017 and started training in 2021.

“He held a daily route for our students, drove our student-athletes to their sporting events, and helped transport students for our Summer Learning Program,” the school district said.

Hardacre retired in 2017 after working more than 25 years at Honda, his obituary stated.

A celebration of life will be today at Maiden Lane Church of God at the 1200 block of Maiden Lane in Springfield at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery.

School district mourning bus driver's death in Clark County Photo contributed by Littleton & Rue website (Littleton & Rue website /Littleton & Rue website)

©2024 Cox Media Group