School district asking for winter clothing donations for students

DAYTON — A local school district is collecting winter clothing items for its students.

Dayton Public School District is collecting these items to help students in need, according to a spokesperson from the district.

The district is asking for new and unworn scarves, hats, gloves, and coats in any size to distribute among students.

Starting Monday, Feb. 5, until Friday, Feb. 16, the spokesperson said you can drop off winter clothes at the following locations:

Kiser Elementary at 1401 Leo St.

Edwin Joel Brown Middle School at 31 Willowwood Dr.

Horace Mann Elementary at 715 Krebs Ave.

Roosevelt Elementary at 1923 W. Third St.

DPS Central Services/Administration Building at 136 S. Ludlow St.

