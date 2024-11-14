School bus involved in crash in Montgomery County; no students on board

CLAYTON — A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Clayton officers responded just before 7 a.m. to the 3800 block of Old Salem Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Chief Matt Hamlin.

The bus was stopped at a stop sign when another vehicle hit it.

No students were on board and neither driver was injured, Chief Hamlin told News Center 7.

Officers cited the driver of the other vehicle for Assured Clear Distance Ahead.

The crash remains under investigation.

