School bus hit by vehicle outside of high school

SPRINGBORO — Police were called to respond to a crash involving a school bus in Springboro Thursday morning.

According to a social media post from Springboro Schools, bus No. 2 was hit by another vehicle just outside of the Springboro High School entrance on OH-741 at approximately 8 a.m.

Southbound S. Main Street was temporarily shut down in front of the high school due to the crash, the Springboro Police Department said.

The school district said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported to either driver.

