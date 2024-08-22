School bus carrying 18 students crashes into ditch

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — A school bus carrying 18 students crashed into a ditch Wednesday afternoon.

Officers and medics responded after the bus got involved in a crash in Northern Kentucky, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The bus got rear-ended and ended up in a ditch on River Road near North Bend Road in Hebron.

The bus was carrying 18 students, none were hurt, WCPO said.

The Boone County School District notified the parents.

School bus crashes into ditch in N. Kentucky Photo contributed by WCPO (WCPO/WCPO)

