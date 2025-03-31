Scammers target users with fake missing police officer posts

A social media scam going around on Facebook and other social media platforms has alleged that a female police officer has gone missing.

The hoax is claiming that Officer Katie Cunningham has gone missing in hopes that users will share the post, allowing scammers to edit it with dangerous links.

The post allows scammers to post a local city or county in the area you live in to make it look local.

Law enforcement agencies around the country have asked the public to take a closer look at and think twice about sharing suspicious posts and then report them.

