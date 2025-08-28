SCAM ALERT: Soliciting bond money for jailed inmates

MIAMI COUNTY — Scammers are targeting the families and friends of inmates in Miami County, soliciting them for bond money under false pretenses.

At least three individuals have fallen victim to this scam, sending money via Venmo in the belief that it would secure the release of their incarcerated loved ones.

Miami County officials have clarified that bonds are only accepted through the Miami County Clerk of Courts Office.No government representative will ever solicit bond money for an inmate’s release, emphasizing that any such request is fraudulent.

Residents are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious requests for bond money to the authorities to prevent further victimization.

