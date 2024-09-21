Local

Scam Alert issued for Clark County residents

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is warning residents about a recent phone scam.

The agency said in a social media post on Friday that it is not calling residents to solicit donations or personal information.

“We urge the community to remain vigilant and take the following steps to protect themselves from scams,” the post said.

Clark County EMA has offered the following tips to avoid scams:

  • Verify the Caller – If you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from a government agency, hang up and contact the agency directly using official contact information.
  • Do Not Share Personal Information – Never provide sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, credit card details, or bank account information, over the phone unless you have verified the legitimacy of the call.
  • Resist Pressure Tactics – Scammers often use urgent language to pressure you into immediate action. Take your time to verify the call and report any suspicious activity.
  • Register with the Do Not Call List – While this won’t stop all scams, registering your number with the National Do Not Call Registry can reduce telemarketing calls.
  • Report the Scam – If you receive a suspicious call, report it to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at www.ftc.gov.

“The safety of our community is a top priority for the Clark County EMA, and we want to ensure that no one falls victim to these fraudulent activities,” the post said.

