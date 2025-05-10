‘Save a life,’ State officials remind public of motorcycle safety as weather warms

RIVERSIDE — Dozens of motorcycle riders gathered to remind each other and the community to be aware and share the road this summer.

Motorcycle riders gathered to celebrate a man who survived a motorcycle crash.

“Without the gear, I’m permanently disabled,” Aaron Landers said.

It was during Ohio’s Motorcycle Awareness Rally.

Nice days like today mean more motorcycles are on the roads.

Ohio law does not require riders to wear helmets, but one biker told me doing so saved his life.

“If the accident went a little bit differently, then, I would be walking or I wouldn’t be here, especially colliding with the concrete,” Landers said.

Back in October, Landers was riding his motorcycle in Columbus when he misjudged a sharp turn.

“I saw gravel on the road. I thought this sounds like a choice between where I want to lay down instead of if I lay down,” he said.

Landers slid with his motorcycle almost 300 feet.

But luckily, he walked away with only road rash.

He was wearing a leather jacket, gloves, and a helmet.

“All that stuff it’s better, it kept me pretty much in the same shape,” he said.

Landers completed training classes six months before the accident.

He and another biker were awarded for wearing a DOT-certified helmet.

“Look both ways to save a life,” Landers said.

