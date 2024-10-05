Savannah Bananas coming to Ohio next year

CINCINNATI — The Savannah Bananas, a popular alternative baseball team/show is coming to Ohio in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fruit-themed baseball team based out of Savannah Georgia and known for breaking out into choreographed dances on the field, announced the “Banana Ball World Tour” on Oct 3.

TRENDING STORIES:

The team will be at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on June 13 and 14, according to a post made on X, formerly Twitter.

The Savannah Bananas were started by Jesse and Emily Cole to bring fans back to Historic Grayson Stadium and bring minor league baseball back to Savannah, according to the team’s website.

You can sign up for a chance to see a game of Banana Ball from now until November 1st by clicking this link.

🚨THE 2025 BANANA BALL WORLD TOUR SCHEDULE HAS ARRIVED 🚨



The Ticket Lottery List is NOW OPEN until November 1st, 2024. Sign up now for the chance to see us in person:https://t.co/fIQgAOnWQk pic.twitter.com/SGH4u2IFOA — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) October 4, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



