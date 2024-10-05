Local

Savannah Bananas coming to Ohio next year

By WHIO Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole and team welcome a Banana Baby before their game against the Staten Island Ferryhawks at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 11, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Savannah Bananas doing what they do best NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole and team welcome a Banana Baby before their game against the Staten Island Ferryhawks at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 11, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Savannah Bananas, a popular alternative baseball team/show is coming to Ohio in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fruit-themed baseball team based out of Savannah Georgia and known for breaking out into choreographed dances on the field, announced the “Banana Ball World Tour” on Oct 3.

TRENDING STORIES:

The team will be at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on June 13 and 14, according to a post made on X, formerly Twitter.

The Savannah Bananas were started by Jesse and Emily Cole to bring fans back to Historic Grayson Stadium and bring minor league baseball back to Savannah, according to the team’s website.

You can sign up for a chance to see a game of Banana Ball from now until November 1st by clicking this link.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read