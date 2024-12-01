Santa spotted in the Miami Valley, asks CareFlight to deliver letters to North Pole

MIAMI VALLEY — The big man in red was spotted in the Miami Valley on Saturday.

Premier Health CareFlight posted to Facebook a photo of Santa Clause himself inside one of the medical helicopters.

“[Santa] decided that sometimes Rudolph needs a break, so he is learning to fly a helicopter!” the post read.

They also shared that Santa has a request. He needs help from CareFlight to make sure all of the letters get to the North Pole.

You can bring your letter to Santa to one of the helicopter bases listed below, and CareFlight will deliver the letter to the North Pole:

Darke County Airport

Warren County Airport/John Lane Field

Grimes Municipal Airport

