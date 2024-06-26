Sam the bald eagle takes flight for final time after 20 years

CINCINNATI — The star of a longtime baseball tradition in Cincinnati took flight for the final time on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Reds announced on social media that Sam the bald eagle is retiring.

The beloved bald eagle from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens made his final flight from the outfield to the pitcher’s mound before the Reds’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night at Great American Flight, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

“After 20 legendary seasons of ceremonial flights, Sam the Bald Eagle from @CincinnatiZoo is retiring due to age-related vision issues,” the team said. “Thanks for the memories, Sam! Enjoy retirement!

The Cincinnati Zoo also said on social media that Sam’s retirement is due to a recent diagnosis of cataracts.

They added that Sam gave people goosebumps soaring over crowds at both the zoo and ballpark.

Sam the bald eagle takes flight for final time before retirement Photo contributed by Cincinnati Reds (X, formerly Twitter) (Cincinnati Reds (X, formerly Twitter)/Cincinnati Reds (X, formerly Twitter))

