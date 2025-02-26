Safety violation at Ohio manufacturing facility leads to man’s death, DOJ says

GROVE CITY — A corporation that runs a manufacturing facility pleaded guilty Wednesday to an OSHA violation that resulted in the death of an employee, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Fabcon Precast LLC has a facility in Grove City, OH.

Zachary Ledbetter, a 20-year-old operator, had a pneumatic door close on his head at the Grove City facility on June 6, 2020.

According to the DOJ, the safety valve that made the pneumatic door safe to work near lost its handle and it was not replaced.

The DOJ says Ledbetter was attempting to release the door after it did not release correctly when it closed on his head.

Ledbetter was transported to a hospital where he died five days later, according to the DOJ.

The OSHA violation and the resulting death makes this case a class B misdemeanor to willfully fail to follow a safety standard, the DOJ says.

