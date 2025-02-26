Popular bakery adds egg surcharge amid rising costs

KETTERING — A local bakery has been added to the list of businesses adding a surcharge due to skyrocketing egg prices.

Big Sky Bread Company announced it will be adding a surcharge anywhere between $.25 to $1 for any products using eggs.

“We really appreciate your input and helping us navigate through this crazy time,” the business wrote on social media.

The bakery sells breads, cookies, muffins, and rolls as well as soups, sandwiches, and more.

Menu items and pricing can be found on their website here.

