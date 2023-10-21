Safety measure to be added to roadway where deadly bus crash occured

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation said it is adding rumble strips to State Route 41 in Clark County.

This comes about two months after the school bus crash on that stretch of road resulted in the death of an 11-year-old.

Investigators said a driver crossed over the center line and hit a school bus.

The crash sent 26 other kids to the hospital.

ODOT told News Center 7 that the rumble strips will help drivers pay more attention.

Rumble strips are already in place on the shoulders of the roadway.

Work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.













