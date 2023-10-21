Local

Safety measure to be added to roadway where deadly bus crash occured

By WHIO Staff

Northwestern school bus crash The scene of a school bus crash in Clark County. (WHIO)

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation said it is adding rumble strips to State Route 41 in Clark County.

This comes about two months after the school bus crash on that stretch of road resulted in the death of an 11-year-old.

Investigators said a driver crossed over the center line and hit a school bus.

>> RELATED: Driver accused in deadly Clark Co. school bus crash makes initial court appearance

The crash sent 26 other kids to the hospital.

ODOT told News Center 7 that the rumble strips will help drivers pay more attention.

Rumble strips are already in place on the shoulders of the roadway.

Work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.




©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read