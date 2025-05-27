‘Sad to see it go;’ Building dating back to 1880s to be demolished

ANSONIA — Soon, crews will demolish a piece of Miami Valley history.

Looking at chipped paint and cracks in the foundation, some people think the Brown Township Building should be demolished.

“I’m sad to see it go. Anything that’s old in town. I’ve been here for 70 years, went to school here. Anything that gets changed in this town ur makes a big difference,” Mike of Ansonia.

The building was once listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s the oldest building in the village of Ansonia.

It has been used as the village jail, post office, and fire station.

Mike and other people were saddened to hear demolition plans for a piece of history.

“There’s people who talk about it, they hate to see it go. But if the town doesn’t have any money to keep it up...” Mike said.

“When the money exceeds the value of repair and use of the building, that’s what made the decision a little bit easier,” Matthew Aultman with the Darke County Board of Commissioners said

While the building will be destroyed, Darke County commissioners plan to save some historical pieces.

“We’re keeping some of the railing, the title off the front of the building to be incorporated in a new community building or park,” Aultman said.

The demolition is possible through a government grant to help officials remove old buildings in villages and townships across Ohio.

The project waits for a demolition bid, and officials will learn the price tag.

