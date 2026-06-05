Ohio AG sues ambulance company over decptive billing practices

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing an ambulance company that’s accused of leaving consumers with unexpected medical transport bills.

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The lawsuit alleges that Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service of Ohio failed to inform patients that it is out-of-network for all private health insurers before transporting them between medical facilities.

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Additionally, the lawsuit alleges four violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

In a release, Yost’s office said they’ve received complaints from over 20 consumers transported by Superior between July 2024 and June 2026. They alleged being billed for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Superior was also accused of failing to provide consumers with estimated transportation costs before service, which is required by the state.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for impacted consumers, as well as civil penalties and injunctive relief.

“Patients being transferred between hospitals have enough to worry about without getting hit with unexpected bills weeks later,” Yost said. “Consumers deserve to know when a company is out of network and what costs they may face before services are provided.”

Anyone who believes they’ve been subject to the company’s billing practices is encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515.

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