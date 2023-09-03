Rumpke trash service delayed in Kettering due to Labor Day

KETTERING — Due to Labor Day, Rumpke will not be providing services on Monday, Sept. 4.

Services will be delayed one day. Monday service will take place on Tuesday; Tuesday service will occur on Wednesday; Wednesday service will move to Thursday; Thursday service will move to Friday, and Friday service will move to Saturday.

Users are reminded to leave their trash and recycling at the curb the night before their revised collection day to avoid missed service.

