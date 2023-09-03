Annual Ring of Fire will light up Indian Lake State Park

INDIAN LAKE, Logan County — The Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau has planned an event to mark the beginning of autumn.

The Ring of Fire will take place at the Indian Lake State Park on Sunday, September 3, at 9 p.m., according to the chamber’s website.

Homeowners and volunteers place flares around the 5,800-acre lake to create a ring.

It is inspired by an American Indian tradition and has become an annual activity for the community.

The event has been around since 1965, according to the chamber’s website.

Flares are $20 a case, which includes two flares and a base.













