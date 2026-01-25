Rumpke suspends, delays trash collection for Greater Dayton area

DAYTON — Rumpke Waste & Recycling has suspended and delayed collection services this week due to the weather, a spokesperson with the company said.

Trash and recycling collection services have been suspended for the Greater Dayton area on Monday.

If road conditions and weather allow, Rumpke plans to operate with one-day delays for the rest of the week.

Customers are asked to leave trash and recycling material at the curb as they continue service throughout the week.

“We don’t take the decision to suspend services lightly,” said Kevyn Vasquez, operations manager. “However, we must put the safety of our team members, our customers and the motoring public first. Our plan is to collect Monday customers on Tuesday, and Tuesday customers on Wednesday, and so on, with Friday customers collected on Saturday.”

Customers can click here for a service update in their area.

