Rumpke investigating after ‘cyber security incident;’ services not affected

CINCINNATI — Rumpke officials are investigating after a “cyber security incident” on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the company, it’s working with forensics experts to figure out what happened.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is not clear when this incident occurred.

The company does not believe customer information is in jeopardy but will provide resources and notifications to anyone who may have been impacted.

“The information security of our employees and customers is and has always been extremely important to us. At this time, we do not believe any customer payment information or payment processing systems have been impacted,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Additional information regarding what was impacted during the incident was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



