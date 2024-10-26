Police investigating after car overturns in Dayton crash

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car overturned in a crash in Dayton, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
Dayton police and fire crews were called to the 1300 block of W First Street on reports of a crash around 7:30 p.m.
The supervisor said one vehicle was involved in this crash.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
