‘Ruff day?’ Dog gets head stuck in jar going for last Milk Bone

WHITEFISH BAY, WI — Officers had help to help a dog out of a ‘ruff spot.’

A dog in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin was looking to get the last Milk Bone out of a plastic jar when he got his head stuck, according to a social media post.

Lil Murphy’s owners tried getting the jar off his head for over an hour before taking him to the vet, which was closed.

They went to the police station for help.

“Officers Potthast and Streeter did a paw-esome job of cutting him loose to freedom!” Whitefish Bay Police wrote on Facebook.

Murphy went home with a scratch on his ear and a lesson in controlling his impulses.

